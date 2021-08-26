Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
You Can Still Stake Your Claim to the Air Jordan 4 Lightning Here

Written by Alek Rose in SelectsThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

It’s been a summer of really strong Jordan retros and the trend isn’t slowing down as we reach the dying weeks of the season. In fact, the Air Jordan 4 Lightning is arguably one of the sunniest colorways of 2021. The fourth signature silhouette dropped on August 28, but you can still stake your claim to a pair through StockX.

Originally released in 2006, the Air Jordan 4 Lightning will certainly ring some bells for readers. Especially since the Tour Yellow uppers are difficult to forget in their shining glory. 15 years on and they haven’t lost any of their charm. The nubuck panels stand in perfect harmony with dark grey hits to the outsole and trims, highlighted by white accents and a white midsole.

We’re particularly liking the dark grey outsole and trims here. While classic black would have worked, we’ve seen the bumble-bee variation many times before and the Air Jordan 4 Lightning benefits from the subtle variation. After all, this colorway is not about blending in, is it?

How much does the Air Jordan 4 Lightning cost?

The Nike Air Jordan 4 Lightning retailed for $220, but StockX market data gives us a better impression of how much the Air Jordan 4 Lightning costs. Its 12-month trade range sits between $211-$910, with an average sale price of $329. That works out as a 46 percent price premium. If you ask us, avoiding the raffle is worth the premium — secure your certified-authentic pair from StockX now.

Release date: August 28, 2021 Price: $220 Brand: Nike Model: Air Jordan 4

Shop the Air Jordan 4 Lightning at StockX below.

NikeAir Jordan 4 Lightning
$269
Buy at StockX
