Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Chunky, Metal-Toed Jordans Are Here to Stomp

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

If you like your Air Jordan Lows thicker than a bowl of oatmeal, Nike’s got a sneaker for you.

These Jordans are gothic, punk, and platformed up.  They’re serving serious “don’t talk to me” energy.

Chunky sneakers aren’t going anywhere. Slim shoes might be having a moment in the spotlight, but nothing demands attention like a hefty pair of imposing stompers. These platform soles make a big statement, literally. 

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The oversized lug sole brings full platform boot vibes, wrapped around what is essentially a blacked-out Jordan 1 Low. 

The metal detailing? It’s giving either damage protection or damage potential. Depends on your mood.

Nike
1 / 5

And then there’s the reminder: these are still Air Jordans. The iconic heel Wings logo glints like a final flex. These Jordans aren’t made for the court, but imagine a goth kid showing up to play in these? Beautiful chaos. 

Honestly, these sneakers beg to be worn under an oversized pair of cargos (or jorts), a pleated skirt, or something thrifted and frayed. That is if you pick them up at Nike for $170.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • Nike SB's Wildest Hybrid, the Skate-Ready Jordan 4, Is Suddenly Back
  • These Patchworked Jordans Were the Biggest (& Best) Sneakers of the Year. Now, They're Back
  • 35 Years Later, Nike's Fine "Black Metallic" Jordan Shoe Still Shines Bright
  • Nike's Admirably Stealthy "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Pounces Back
What To Read Next
  • No One Fights Harder for Streetwear Indies Than Lil Yachty
  • Nike's Chunky, Metal-Toed Jordans Are Here to Stomp
  • Pharrell's Next Great Louis Vuitton Sneaker Is Butter Soft & Candy Colored
  • Nike's New Air Max Is a Nutty Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid
  • Thanks, It’s Vintage! The Hand-Me-Downs That Define Us
  • A Cult-Favorite, Techy ’90s Sneaker Steps Back Up
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now