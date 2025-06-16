Nike's Chunky, Metal-Toed Jordans Are Here to Stomp

If you like your Air Jordan Lows thicker than a bowl of oatmeal, Nike’s got a sneaker for you.

These Jordans are gothic, punk, and platformed up. They’re serving serious “don’t talk to me” energy.

Chunky sneakers aren’t going anywhere. Slim shoes might be having a moment in the spotlight, but nothing demands attention like a hefty pair of imposing stompers. These platform soles make a big statement, literally.

The oversized lug sole brings full platform boot vibes, wrapped around what is essentially a blacked-out Jordan 1 Low.

The metal detailing? It’s giving either damage protection or damage potential. Depends on your mood.

And then there’s the reminder: these are still Air Jordans. The iconic heel Wings logo glints like a final flex. These Jordans aren’t made for the court, but imagine a goth kid showing up to play in these? Beautiful chaos.

Honestly, these sneakers beg to be worn under an oversized pair of cargos (or jorts), a pleated skirt, or something thrifted and frayed. That is if you pick them up at Nike for $170.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.