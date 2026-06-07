Nike’s Immensely Clean Air Max Belongs in the Marvel Universe
The Nike Air Max 95 continues its impeccable streak with a new clean "Royal Blue" colorway that, admittedly, belongs in the Marvel Universe.
Nike's latest Air Max sneaker lands with crisp ripstop-like layers and mesh, plus those famously chunky Air soles. It's all dressed in a "Royal Blue" color scheme, also nicknamed "Wolverine."
The design, which also includes yellow and grey accents, sort of plays X-Men's Wolverine character (the comic version in particular) and his costume.
Nike has dropped a few Marvel-inspired sneakers over the years, including Spider-Man Jordan 1s and "Invisible Woman" Air Forces that were literally see-through. It has also designed "Green Goblin" Flightposites as well as clog spin-offs.
The "Wolverine" Air Max 95s may not be an official Marvel x Nike team-up, but it sure looks worthy enough of the MCU.
It's anticipated to drop this summer, retailing around the usual $190. It has already started to populate at some overseas Nike stores. So, expect a wider release soon on Nike's website and at select retailers.
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