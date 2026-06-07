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Nike’s Immensely Clean Air Max Belongs in the Marvel Universe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Max 95 continues its impeccable streak with a new clean "Royal Blue" colorway that, admittedly, belongs in the Marvel Universe.

Nike's latest Air Max sneaker lands with crisp ripstop-like layers and mesh, plus those famously chunky Air soles. It's all dressed in a "Royal Blue" color scheme, also nicknamed "Wolverine."

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The design, which also includes yellow and grey accents, sort of plays X-Men's Wolverine character (the comic version in particular) and his costume.

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Nike has dropped a few Marvel-inspired sneakers over the years, including Spider-Man Jordan 1s and "Invisible Woman" Air Forces that were literally see-through. It has also designed "Green Goblin" Flightposites as well as clog spin-offs.

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The "Wolverine" Air Max 95s may not be an official Marvel x Nike team-up, but it sure looks worthy enough of the MCU.

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It's anticipated to drop this summer, retailing around the usual $190. It has already started to populate at some overseas Nike stores. So, expect a wider release soon on Nike's website and at select retailers.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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