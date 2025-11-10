Even When Playing It Safe, Nike’s Leather Air Max Is a Fiery Stunner

Nike's next stealthy leather Air Max has a little fire in them. So, proceed with caution.

The sportswear brand returns with yet another buttery leather Air Max for the cooler season. This time, however, the brand has given its latest leather stepper a "Black/Safety Orange" makeover.

It's almost like a stripped-down, less molten version of those hot "Volcano" Air Max 90s. But these sneakers still get the fiery job done with nice blacked-out leather and flaming-orange touches elsewhere.

Nike has cooked up several stylish leather Air Max sneakers this season, ranging from the smoking-hot AM90s to quietly bejeweled Air Max 95s, all ready for the streets.

But for those looking for something lowkey, luxe, and still flames, look no further than the "Black/Safety Orange" pairs.

Speaking of which, the newest Air Max 90 sneakers are now available on Nike Canada's website for $180.

