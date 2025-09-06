Nike's Smoking-Hot Air Max Gets Deep

Almost black is the new black, per the Nike Air Max rule book. At a glance, Nike's "Smoke Gray/Sanded Purple" Air Max 90 sneaker looks like a standard black take on the casual running shoe.

But upon further inspection, the shoe’s “all-black" upper is actually a really dark, smoked-out gray accented with deep purple touches to keep the inky energy flowing. Not only is the Air Max simply chic on its own accord, but it also highlights the range of Air Max 90s. This tonal, no-frills sneaker exists as a palette cleanser of sorts.

The black-ish sneaker doesn't do the most, like some of its predecessors, and it's this simplicity that really gives this Air Max 90 its charm. Smooth black leather blends seamlessly with the near-black laces that allow the sneaker’s signature air unit to take main stage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In a sea of out-of-the-box Air Max drops like the tie-dyed Sunder or the pearlized Air Max Muse, Nike's almost black Air Max 90, available on the Nike website for $145, is a moment of calm.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And this R&R moment is quite abnormal for the 35-year-old sneaker.

As the third installment in the Air Max series, the Air Max 90 has taken on a number of looks in its years. PB&J colorways? Did it. Ronald McDonald uppers? Did that too.

Truthfully, there isn't much the Air Max hasn't done. And as 40 draws near, it's nice to see the storied sneaker at its most basic. Because that is arguably when it's at its best.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.