Nike's Tip-Top Air Max Sneaker Demands All Your Smoke

Nike wants all the smoke...well, the "Light Smoke Grey" for its 35-year-old Air Max sneaker, that is.

The brand's Air Max 90 "Light Smoke Grey" sees grey and black shades top its nubuck leather and mesh layers as well as its signature cushioned Air sole. The results? A nice, simple, and comfy Air Max that does just enough.

Nike also throws a tiny dark Swoosh on the sneaker's toe box. It's a very subtle but also refreshing detail that sets these calm versions apart from other AM90s.

The "Light Smoke Grey" Air Maxes are expected to drop sometime during the fall on Nike's website, next to those textural "Muslin" pairs and all-leather versions.

Right now, the Air Max 90's autumn lineup is looking pretty good, stacked with several stylish takes to get fans through the cooler season.

What a time to be alive and an AM90 lover.

