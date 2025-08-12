Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Tip-Top Air Max Sneaker Demands All Your Smoke

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike wants all the smoke...well, the "Light Smoke Grey" for its 35-year-old Air Max sneaker, that is.

The brand's Air Max 90 "Light Smoke Grey" sees grey and black shades top its nubuck leather and mesh layers as well as its signature cushioned Air sole. The results? A nice, simple, and comfy Air Max that does just enough.

Shop Nike

Nike also throws a tiny dark Swoosh on the sneaker's toe box. It's a very subtle but also refreshing detail that sets these calm versions apart from other AM90s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The "Light Smoke Grey" Air Maxes are expected to drop sometime during the fall on Nike's website, next to those textural "Muslin" pairs and all-leather versions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Right now, the Air Max 90's autumn lineup is looking pretty good, stacked with several stylish takes to get fans through the cooler season.

What a time to be alive and an AM90 lover.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Literally Leveled up Its Comfiest Air Max Sneaker
  • The Delectable Leather Rework of a Nike Air Max Icon
  • How to Make an Iconic Nike Air Max Better? Go Premium
  • A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Clothing Designed Not To Be Seen, but Inhabited (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Icy “Yeti” Dunks Are More Adorable Than Abominable
  • Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley
  • How Slawn & Moses Itauma Made Literal Boxing Art (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Tip-Top Air Max Sneaker Demands All Your Smoke
  • Sportswear So Sophisticated That It's Literally Literary
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now