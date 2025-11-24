Nike’s Crazy-Clean Air Max Sneaker Is Low-key Giving Tiffany

A rare Nike Air Max 95 sneaker is back, better, and "Tiffany" as ever.

With the Air Max 95 turning the big 3-0 this year, Nike has pulled out all the stops for the anniversary, including the revival of the iconic "Neon" pairs. Plus, nearly every drop has featured "Big Bubble" Air units, a reference to the model's original design.

Now, Nike is running back the "Black Border" colorway.

The crazy-clean, IYKYK sneaker lives up to its name, starting with a primarily white foundation joined by black accents.

It also features splashes of Hyper Jade, a bright blue that really looks more like Tiffany Blue (but it's not).

The world's most famous jewelry brand didn't help design this particular Nike shoe, but the Air Max 95 does check the box as another Tiffany-coded sneaker.

Nike has quite a few Tiffany-inspired shoes in its collection, including several luxe Air Max models.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first Air Max 95 to go "Tiffany" mode. But it is the oldest, as the "Black Border" Air Max 95s were initially dropped in 1996.

The upcoming versions will be the first time the "Black Border" pairs have been released since their debut. And boy, it looks mighty good for its relaunch.

Retailing for $190, the Air Max 95 "Black Border" sneaker is slated to drop on November 26 on the SNKRS app.

