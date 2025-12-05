Nike's "Butter Yellow" Air Max Is Deliciously Sweet

Nike's Air Max 95 model is among the sturdiest Air Max offerings. Now, it's a top contender for its sweetest as well.

Butter yellow had a major moment this year, and now the Swoosh is bringing sunny shade back with its "Soft Yellow" Air Max 95, which looks like the sweetest yellow peep in the package.

You know, those sugary Easter marshmallow treats? Yeah those. This airy flavor profile is furthered by the sneaker's ribbon laces that add a whimsical touch.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows. At least not entirely. This yellow-ed out Air Max's sugary presence is contrasted by metal studs throughout the mid-foot, which give the sneaker a slight edge.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Similarly, the sneaker's Swooshes are chromed out, which feeds into an overarching trend in footwear where sneakers have to double as jewelry. And nary a sneaker is safe from the charming allure of, well, charms.

Nike's AF1 has made its way through the jewelry shop quite a few times, with sneakers like the multi-swooshed Air Force 1 '07 LX and the ink-studded Air Force 1 PRM.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Whether it be dotted Air Maxes or bedazzled Vans sneakers, even the simplest of sneakers are doing the most when it comes to bling.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.