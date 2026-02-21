Nike's Sun-sational Air Max Sneaker Brought Golden Hour to the Feet

As the gloomy, cold weather continues, Nike cooks up the perfect Air Max sneaker to brighten the mood, nicknamed "Sunshine," at that.

Dressed in "University Gold," Nike's bold new Air Max 95 sneaker is quite literally like walking on sunshine. The sneaker's signature layered uppers offer strips of smooth suede, slick leather, and breezy mesh in summery orange, pink, and yellow colors.

It literally looks like the sun is rising (or setting) on the classic Air Max model.

There have been other nice spring-ready Air Max 95s, including those studded "butter yellow" pairs and even nice tan all-leather versions, all equipped with the classic Big Bubble soles. But the newest ones are truly sun-sational.

Speaking of which, Nike's Air Max 95 "University Gold" sneakers are scheduled to drop on March 5 on DTLR and Hibbett's websites for $200.

Hopefully, the release of the "Sunshine" Air Maxes will literally bring back the sun and long-awaited warm weather. Fingers crossed.

