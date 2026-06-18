Nike’s Latest Crisp Baller Is Serving Big Kid Energy

The latest Kobe dedicated Nike baller isn’t just a basketball shoe, it’s your entrance ticket to the big leagues, or at least your local court.

If the Big Kids' Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" isn’t already on your radar, it’s about to be.

At first glance, it’s all about that clean, classic white upper. But here’s where it gets interesting: as you play, the top layer gradually reveals a bold Glacier Blue underneath. The more you put in the work, the more the color comes through. It’s a sneaker that wears its history, literally.

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Like all Kobe sneakers, it’s the details that really catapult this into a league of its own, we’re talking quality leather, thoughtful construction, and a wear-away upper that keeps your shoes evolving alongside your game. Nike really thinks of everything.

This isn’t a shoe that just sits on a shelf, it’s made to be lived in, changed, and remembered. The Draft Pack is proof: legacy is something you build, step by step.

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The Big Kids' Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" will be released on Nike’s website for $122 on June 26.

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