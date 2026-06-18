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Nike’s Latest Crisp Baller Is Serving Big Kid Energy

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The latest Kobe dedicated Nike baller isn’t just a basketball shoe, it’s your entrance ticket to the big leagues, or at least your local court. 

If the Big Kids' Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" isn’t already on your radar, it’s about to be.

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At first glance, it’s all about that clean, classic white upper. But here’s where it gets interesting: as you play, the top layer gradually reveals a bold Glacier Blue underneath. The more you put in the work, the more the color comes through. It’s a sneaker that wears its history, literally.

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Like all Kobe sneakers, it’s the details that really catapult this into a league of its own, we’re talking quality leather, thoughtful construction, and a wear-away upper that keeps your shoes evolving alongside your game. Nike really thinks of everything.

This isn’t a shoe that just sits on a shelf, it’s made to be lived in, changed, and remembered. The Draft Pack is proof: legacy is something you build, step by step.

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The Big Kids' Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" will be released on Nike’s website for $122 on June 26. 

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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