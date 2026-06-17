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Nike’s NOCTA Sleeper Sneaker Is One Hell of a World Cup Wildcard

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The world cup may have kicked off but the hype certainly hasn’t died down. Especially when it comes to Nike’s rollout. 

Enter its next iteration, the Cryoshot Tiempo '94 x Canada x NOCTA.

shop nike cryoshot

This isn’t just another piece of fan merch. NOCTA, Drake’s sublabel, teamed up with the Canada Men’s National Team to remix the idea of national kit. The result? A sneaker that’s more streetwear statement than sideline staple.

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Nike’s Cryoshot series is all about bringing football history into the now, and this pair nails it. The rubberized, beveled Swoosh and NOCTA-exclusive outsole graphic feel premium, but not precious.

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With a release run for the books, seriously at this point we’ve had a France and Jacquemus one, an England and Palace one and even a Nigeria and Slawn one. This Nocta version is simply the icing on the cake.

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If you want a sneaker that turns national pride into a wearable flex, this is the one. Nike, Canada, and NOCTA are proof that when football meets culture, magic is made every damn time.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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