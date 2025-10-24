Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Taking Nike’s Air Max 95 to the Year 95000

Written by Donovan Barnett
Zellerfeld
Nike’s Air Max 95 is named as such because it was released 30 years ago, in 1995. The upcoming Nike Air Max 95000? Well, that’s presumably named as such because it’s from a far-out future. 

A follow-up on the previously launched Nike Air Max 1000, this 3D-printed sneaker is once again built in partnership with 3D-printing pioneer Zellerfeld.

The layered sneaker reinterprets the Air Max 95’s DNA through Zellerfeld’s one-piece printing technology, creating a sculpted, laceless shell that glows with neon Volt accents.

3D-printed shoes aren’t stitched or molded. They’re created layer by layer from a digital file using a high-grade polymer, allowing the shape, texture, and density to be precisely controlled. Zellerfeld has spent years refining this process, building each pair so it wraps the foot like a second skin.

Zellerfeld has become the go-to for footwear that blurs craft and code. It has printed shoes for Louis Vuitton, Kidsuper, and PLEASURES, whose anime-inspired “3D Tank Shoe” referenced Evangelion’s mechs.

Even Havaianas reimagined its flip-flops with Zellerfeld this year, turning lo-fi beachwear into something hyper-modern.

But the Air Max 95000 marks another step in an interesting shift by fusing Nike's most recognizable Air sole with a digitally printed upper. For years, 3D printing has been sneaker culture’s “almost future.” Now the world’s biggest sportswear giant is doubling down on its 3D printing project. The future is now. 

"Our partnership with Nike is another step toward printed shoes on every foot,” said Cornelius Schmitt, CEO of Zellerfeld, in a statement. “Powerhouse brands and visionary designers have already used our platform to unlock new silhouettes and bring innovation to a market hungry for change. And we’re just getting started.”

The Air Max 95000 “Black/Volt” releases later this year during the holiday season on Nike’s website for $250. Whether it ends up a collector’s piece or a blueprint for what’s next, it’s a reminder that the future of Air might not just be visible, it might be printable.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
  • Taking Nike’s Air Max 95 to the Year 95000
