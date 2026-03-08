Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Black Mesh, Nike’s Techy Air Max Shows off Its Summer Body

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max DN8 sneaker is getting right for summer, having received another breezy mesh makeover just in time for the approaching warm weather.

The Air Max DN8 already wears engineered mesh on a normal day. But the latest "Black Mesh" pair essentially doubles down on breathability, getting wrapped in an extra layer of more open mesh.

It gives the high-tech Air Max model a cool netted look, but it also lets more airflow reach the feet on those steamier-than-usual days.

Of course, Nike's sneaker still features those eight chambers of Dynamic Air in the soles, the source of its lightweight comfort and signature bubbly, techy vibe.

After dressing in leather and suede for winter, the Air Max DN8 has begun to pull out its transitional-season outfits, like summery "Cool Grey" and colorful "Pink Glaze." Add "Black Mesh" to the SS26 wardrobe, too.

The Air Max DN8 "Black Mesh" sneaker will drop soon on Nike's website. Expect it to retail between $200 and $220, as usual.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
