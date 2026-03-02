Nike's Craziest, Techiest Air Max Smiles Back

The next Air Max DN8 sneaker wants you to have a Nike day.

Nike has created a "Have a Nike Day" edition of its high-tech Air Max sneaker, stamped with the Swoosh smiley face associated with the collection.

Many Air Max models have gotten the "Have a Nike Day" treatment over the years, including the Air Max 1, Air Max 95, and Air Max 97. Most of the collection's sneakers follow a pastel palette, consisting of peachy pinks, lilac purples, and Tiffany-level blues.

Of course, each pair features the familiar kind-faced, Nike-approved motif, which has materialized as lace dubrae and sidewall graffiti in the past.

The famous logo makes a subtler appearance on the "Pink Glaze" DN8, striking the heel and insoles. The DN8s also nails the "Nike Day" color scheme, appearing with this cool pink upper pattern and purple Dynamic Air bulbs in the soles.

Oh, and it produces a purple-ish glow in dark settings.

Nike's Air Max DN8 sneakers have gotten some cool spins, like luxurious snakeskin takes and extra breezy makeovers for summer. But the latest might be the literally nicest yet, smiley face and all.

The Air Max DN8 "Have a Nike Day" sneaker is scheduled to release in the coming days on Oneness Boutique's website for $220.

