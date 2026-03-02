Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Craziest, Techiest Air Max Smiles Back

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The next Air Max DN8 sneaker wants you to have a Nike day.

Nike has created a "Have a Nike Day" edition of its high-tech Air Max sneaker, stamped with the Swoosh smiley face associated with the collection.

Shop Nike

Many Air Max models have gotten the "Have a Nike Day" treatment over the years, including the Air Max 1, Air Max 95, and Air Max 97. Most of the collection's sneakers follow a pastel palette, consisting of peachy pinks, lilac purples, and Tiffany-level blues.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, each pair features the familiar kind-faced, Nike-approved motif, which has materialized as lace dubrae and sidewall graffiti in the past.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The famous logo makes a subtler appearance on the "Pink Glaze" DN8, striking the heel and insoles. The DN8s also nails the "Nike Day" color scheme, appearing with this cool pink upper pattern and purple Dynamic Air bulbs in the soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Oh, and it produces a purple-ish glow in dark settings.

Nike's Air Max DN8 sneakers have gotten some cool spins, like luxurious snakeskin takes and extra breezy makeovers for summer. But the latest might be the literally nicest yet, smiley face and all.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max DN8 "Have a Nike Day" sneaker is scheduled to release in the coming days on Oneness Boutique's website for $220.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Dark-Mode Dad Shoe Is Perfectly Destroyed
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Craziest, Techiest Air Max Smiles Back
  • Nike’s Dark-Mode Dad Shoe Is Perfectly Destroyed
  • A Barbour So Clean It Barely Looks Like Barbour
  • Balmain's Fresh Start Entails An Even Fresher Sneaker
  • Cat Burns Brings Tommy Jeans To South London
  • Harness the Future of Streetwear with Jordan Brand and Zalando
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now