Nike’s Techiest Air Max Sneaker Is Now Also Its Suavest Stepper

Many Nike Air Max DN8 sneakers have released since the model's 2025 debut, from pairs wearing classic color schemes to freshly slicked-up pairs by Patta. The latest? It's easily the model's most suave version yet.

The newest DN8 sneakers are made with nubuck leather, which gives the model a suede-like look. And when paired with the timeless "Flax" colorway, it just makes the sneaker look like it's wearing a cool tan suede jacket.

It pretty much goes full tonal with "Flax" color, mesh underlays included. But the Dynamic Air bubbles remain clear and visible, just as a reminder of the brand's latest and greatest Air technology, which is like having eight pillows under your feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has dressed the high-tech Air Max DN8 sneaker in all-leather looks and exclusive snakeskin designs. The shoe has even received neat digi-camo spins from Cav Empt and literally kisses from Vaquera.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The suede-ish pairs are simply another stylish addition to the model's growing collection. And they're now here and available on Nike Malaysia's website for RM 979, or around $248.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.