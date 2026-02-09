Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Techiest Air Max Sneaker Is Now Also Its Suavest Stepper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Many Nike Air Max DN8 sneakers have released since the model's 2025 debut, from pairs wearing classic color schemes to freshly slicked-up pairs by Patta. The latest? It's easily the model's most suave version yet.

The newest DN8 sneakers are made with nubuck leather, which gives the model a suede-like look. And when paired with the timeless "Flax" colorway, it just makes the sneaker look like it's wearing a cool tan suede jacket.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It pretty much goes full tonal with "Flax" color, mesh underlays included. But the Dynamic Air bubbles remain clear and visible, just as a reminder of the brand's latest and greatest Air technology, which is like having eight pillows under your feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike has dressed the high-tech Air Max DN8 sneaker in all-leather looks and exclusive snakeskin designs. The shoe has even received neat digi-camo spins from Cav Empt and literally kisses from Vaquera.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The suede-ish pairs are simply another stylish addition to the model's growing collection. And they're now here and available on Nike Malaysia's website for RM 979, or around $248.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Pure Jean-ius of Levi's Delicious Denim Jordan Sneakers
  • Nike's Techy Dad Shoe Makes Even Basic 'Fits Look Good
  • All Aboard the Nike ACG Relaunch
  • Nike’s Freshest Running Shoe Looks Better in Its Natural Swooshless State
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ New Skate Shoe Is so Chic, It Flips the Checkerboard
  • A Very LA Evening with adidas Originals & Highsnobiety
  • Vans’ Citrus-Flavored Trail Sneaker Is a Thirst-Quenching Treat
  • This Clothing Line Is Basically Just Luxury 'Twin Peaks' Merch
  • An Arte-ful Kind of Laceless Leather adidas Sneaker
  • New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Is Lowkey Rugged, Highkey Fresh
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now