Nike’s Sneaker-Coded Air Max Sandal Is Too Cool for Summer School

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Halo sandal technically isn't even out yet (except for that one pair at Nike Mexico). But it's already the coolest summer shoe in town, dressed in the iconic "Cool Grey" outfit, nonetheless.

The sportswear brand has added a nice "Metallic Cool Grey" option to the Air Max Halo's debut lineup, essentially putting the sneaker-coded sandal in a classic Nike outfit.

Similar to other Air Max sandals, the Halo has Nike Air flowing in its super-chunky soles, basically bringing the signature performance technology to a platformed summer sandal.

And the "Cool Grey" remains one of Nike's most famous sneaker colorways, having appeared on ultra-classic Jordan models and sleek running shoes. Now, the sneaker-ish Halo sandals are officially too "cool" for summer school.

The Air Max Halo is expected to receive a wider release on Nike's website over the spring season. The sportswear brand has already prepared the sandal in a few nice colorways, including all-black, metallic pink, and, of course, the famous "Cool Grey."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Nike’s Craziest Ballet Sneaker Is Shox-ingly Good
