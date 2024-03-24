Sign up to never miss a drop
Verdy Is Back at It With the Colorful Nikes

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Verdy and Nike are only just getting started with their 2024 sneaker collabs, it seems. After debuting first looks at his furry Dunks, Verdy's re-enters the chat to reveal yet another lively spin on the Nike Air Max Ishod shoe.

It's safe to say Verdy's Visty character is pinned on the mood board for his upcoming Nike shoes. Verdy's Nike Air Max Ishod sneakers wear the same spring-like pastels as the Dunks, which were directly inspired by the adorable creature.

Unlike the Dunks, Verdy's new Nike sneakers are much less hairy. They are still good, nonetheless.

On Verdy's Nike Air Max Ishod, those familiar minty green and baby blue colors dresses the sneaker's smooth suede and signature mesh panel. Soft yellow and pink hues then land on spots like the laces, Swoosh, and collar, making another colorful spin that could easily pass for an Easter sneaker.

As seen on the general release Air Max Ishod drops, Ishod Wair's name gets spelled out near the lace system, reminding us of the skateboarder's second signature Nike shoe.

Nike's Air Max Ishod dropped at the top of 2024 as an upgrade to Wair's first SB shoe, the widely successful Nike Ishod. The Air Max Ishod skates in with some impressive new features, including breathable mesh, a fresh pump of Nike Air in the midsole, and a flexible cupsole crafted to break in quicker.

The Air Max Ishod, in turn, marries skate, running, and even basketball vibes for a new model that's already attracting attention beyond the skate decks. Verdy's collab is proof.

Verdy himself laced up in his collaborative Air Max Ishod sneakers at Hong Kong event, where he drew an enormous crowd and even dropped a Visty vinyl toy. Of course. It's Visty's year!

So, if my calculations are correct and if official launches actually happen, Verdy has three Nike sneakers lined up for 2024: one Nike Air Max Ishod and two Nike SB Dunk Lows.

Oh yeah. There's another Verdy Dunk going around.

Image on Highsnobiety
