Nike's Out-of-This-World Sneaker Has Literally Never Looked so Alien

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
With an assist from the futuristic couture brand WINDOWSEN, Nike’s Air Max Muse shoe takes on a whole new aesthetic and body, creating a sneaker that looks out of this world.

Founded by a Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp graduate, WINDOWSEN is a Chinese label making club-kid sci-fi design look runway-ready. It sits in the same universe as Rick fans who secretly love anime, Mugler heads who go out on weeknights, and anyone who thinks fashion should feel a little alien. That is exactly what is happening here.

The Nike x WINDOWSEN Air Max Muse sneaker leans fully into toy-like, extraterrestrial energy. The upper looks organic and creature-coded, almost like something pulled from a Ridley Scott storyboard  but dipped in bright color. 

Two colorways drop first: silver and acid green, and a yellow, red, and gold version that looks like a mutated carnival ride. Both pairs use red laces and come with a removable three dimensional alien charm set right in the center.

The upper is covered in small extraterrestrial symbols, and the outsole and insole feature two-toed footprint graphics that make the shoe feel alive.

The Air Max Muse has already proven that it thrives on reinvention. A recent KNWLS interpretation stretched the sneaker into something between a heel and a Mary Jane, and WINDOWSEN simply pushes that experimentation into stranger territory.

Available November 18 on Nike’s website for around $220, the Nike x WINDOWSEN Air Max Muse feels less like a new colorway and more like Nike letting the silhouette mutate in public. 

At this point, the Muse is an Air Max that is evolving pretty quickly for a Nike sneaker in its rookie years.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
