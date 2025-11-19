Nike's Out-of-This-World Sneaker Has Literally Never Looked so Alien

With an assist from the futuristic couture brand WINDOWSEN, Nike’s Air Max Muse shoe takes on a whole new aesthetic and body, creating a sneaker that looks out of this world.

Founded by a Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp graduate, WINDOWSEN is a Chinese label making club-kid sci-fi design look runway-ready. It sits in the same universe as Rick fans who secretly love anime, Mugler heads who go out on weeknights, and anyone who thinks fashion should feel a little alien. That is exactly what is happening here.

The Nike x WINDOWSEN Air Max Muse sneaker leans fully into toy-like, extraterrestrial energy. The upper looks organic and creature-coded, almost like something pulled from a Ridley Scott storyboard but dipped in bright color.

Two colorways drop first: silver and acid green, and a yellow, red, and gold version that looks like a mutated carnival ride. Both pairs use red laces and come with a removable three dimensional alien charm set right in the center.

The upper is covered in small extraterrestrial symbols, and the outsole and insole feature two-toed footprint graphics that make the shoe feel alive.

The Air Max Muse has already proven that it thrives on reinvention. A recent KNWLS interpretation stretched the sneaker into something between a heel and a Mary Jane, and WINDOWSEN simply pushes that experimentation into stranger territory.

Available November 18 on Nike’s website for around $220, the Nike x WINDOWSEN Air Max Muse feels less like a new colorway and more like Nike letting the silhouette mutate in public.

At this point, the Muse is an Air Max that is evolving pretty quickly for a Nike sneaker in its rookie years.

