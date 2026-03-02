Nike’s Beautiful Spotted Air Max Is a Pure Mbappé Flex

Nike Air Max? Nike Air Mbappé sneaker is more like it.

The sportswear giant has designed a Air Max Plus VII with the soccer star's name on them. Literally.

The Nike sneakers come stamped with a reimagined TN badge featuring "KM" instead, for Kylian Mbappé, of course.

Elsewhere, Nike maintains the classic spotted look of the Air Max Plus sneaker, this time in a pleasing brownish "Plum Eclipse" colorway.

Priced at $190, Mbappé's Air Max Plus VII sneakers are now available on Nike's website. The sneaker is joined by Mercurial Superfly X and Vapor 16 cleats, featuring the same dotted designs and color schemes as the Air Max Plus VII.

And they are also Mbappé-approved.

Nike has released other football boots inspired by classic Air Max sneakers, like the "Voltage Purple" Air Mercurial TN and even the "Neon" Mercurial Air model which borrows an outfit from the most famous Air Max 95. Some were even co-signed by Mbappé.

Now, the brand's out here turning the Air Max Plus into a flex for one of soccer's finest players.

