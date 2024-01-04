Nike's Roadman Football Boots Are Kylian Mbappé-Approved

Nike’s Air Max Plus is a bonafide legend in the world of sneakers.

An icon of the early 2000s and now the unofficial shoe of the London roadman, the Air Max Plus is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable silhouettes on the street thanks mostly to its swirly ripple cage on the upper and the archetypal Air units underfoot.

Now, though, as the realms of fashion and football continue to collide, Nike is taking the Air Max Plus to the pitch by way of the Nike Air Mercurial TN, a game-ready boot inspired by the famed silhouette.

Showcased by Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappé, the boots, which are “coming soon in limited numbers,” according to Nike, will arrive in an initial “Voltage Purple” colorway and alongside an almost-identical street-ready counterpart.

Although Nike is yet to confirm any official release date, previous boot reveals from the Swoosh tend to result in an imminent drop.

Either way, I’m happy to see the lines between fashion and football continue to be blurred, especially when it comes to boots.

Last year adidas released its first-ever luxury football boots with its Prada predator collection that was debuted by AS Roma forward Paolo Dybala in the 2022/23 Europa League Final.

This on top of the countless fashion and football club partnerships that have come to fruition over the last 12 months, as well as the players themselves taking greater interest in relatable style than ever before.

If anything, Nike making a game-ready Air Mercurial TN was only a matter of time especially considering how well its FC Barcelona Patta x Nike Air Max Plus went down last year.

And going by the reaction of these boots so far (which, by the comments, look exceedingly good), there's bound to be plenty more where these came from Nike throughout 2024. Or at least we hope so anyway.