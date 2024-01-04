Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike's Roadman Football Boots Are Kylian Mbappé-Approved

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Nike’s Air Max Plus is a bonafide legend in the world of sneakers. 

An icon of the early 2000s and now the unofficial shoe of the London roadman, the Air Max Plus is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable silhouettes on the street thanks mostly to its swirly ripple cage on the upper and the archetypal Air units underfoot.

Now, though, as the realms of fashion and football continue to collide, Nike is taking the Air Max Plus to the pitch by way of the Nike Air Mercurial TN, a game-ready boot inspired by the famed silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Showcased by Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappé, the boots, which are “coming soon in limited numbers,” according to Nike, will arrive in an initial “Voltage Purple” colorway and alongside an almost-identical street-ready counterpart.

Although Nike is yet to confirm any official release date, previous boot reveals from the Swoosh tend to result in an imminent drop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Either way, I’m happy to see the lines between fashion and football continue to be blurred, especially when it comes to boots.

Last year adidas released its first-ever luxury football boots with its Prada predator collection that was debuted by AS Roma forward Paolo Dybala in the 2022/23 Europa League Final.

This on top of the countless fashion and football club partnerships that have come to fruition over the last 12 months, as well as the players themselves taking greater interest in relatable style than ever before.

If anything, Nike making a game-ready Air Mercurial TN was only a matter of time especially considering how well its FC Barcelona Patta x Nike Air Max Plus went down last year.

And going by the reaction of these boots so far (which, by the comments, look exceedingly good), there's bound to be plenty more where these came from Nike throughout 2024. Or at least we hope so anyway.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MSCHF: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Art Collective
    • Culture
  • nocta nike air zoom drive
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the Nike Air Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • hiking boots
    Take a Hike: 10 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Rolex's Vienna Philharmonic Day-Date 36 watch, released in January 2024
    Why Rolex Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, Limited Day-Date Watch
    • Watches
  • Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein campaign
    Jeremy Allen White Inaugurated As Internet's Reigning Short King
    • Style
  • LeBron James wears Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton suit
    LeBron Is Finally (Officially) a Louis Vuitton Model
    • Style
  • latest products main_Marni
    Marni, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • 99ginger new balance 1906
    99GINGER Probably Made the Coolest New Balance 1906 Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Jordan 1 Black Toe reimagined 2024 sneaker, with a white, red, and black distressed leather upper
    The Air Jordan 1 Is Cracked in Black (Toe)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023