Nike’s All-New Air Max Sneaker Is Ruggedly Minimalist

Another day, another Nike Air Max drop. At least, that's what it may seem like.

The most recent Nike Air Max release is an all-new shoe, the Air Max Verse. This further proves a theory I've been working on: Every day is Air Max Day if you just believe!

This sleek sneaker is a blacked-out gem with a slimmer build thanks to its single Air Pocket, unusual compared to some other Air Max models that boast multiple Air Pockets that give the Air Max family that signature bounce.

A newbie to Nike's Air Max family, the Air Max Verse has a more subdued silhouette and its singular Air Pocket makes the shoe a bit more versatile, according to Nike itself — "Max Air, max versatility." — which is currently only offering the Air Max Verse on its Japanese web store for ¥15,730 (about $110).

But don't get it confused, this sneaker can still run with the big dogs in the Air Max pack. Or, at the very least, moderately jog.

See, the mesh upper and leather overlay add some grit to the Air Max Verse, making it a sturdy stepper elevated by that signature Air Max charm.

The Air Max Verse definitely has its own thing going on, but if I had to liken it to any of its Air Max comrades, the Nike Air Max 1 might be its closest relative, as the two shoes abide by the same

simplistic code (simple color scheme, single Air Pocket, etc).

If you aren't a fan of the minimalistic heel or overall stripped-down approach of the Air Max Verse, don't fret. Nike is churning out saucy new Air Max iterations and revamps like it's going out of style (File under: Things that will never happen)

Just recently, Nike teased a chromed-out Nike Air Max Muse with the help of Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, who hinted at the shoe's release while in New York.

And fans of Nike's more futuristic endeavors will be happy to know that the Air Max Portal is on the way, an out of this world shoe buoyed by rippled textiles and a beefy base.

All in all, it's (always) a good day to be an Air Max fan.