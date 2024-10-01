Nike’s Reborn Trail Shoe Has an Elderly Charm

Nearly 30 years since the shoe first hit the market, Nike’s giving its Air Terra Humara a new lease of life. The trail running shoe is reborn and while it won’t help you break a personal best at an ultramarathon, it does have an old-school charm.

The bulky sneaker has a mixed-material upper, layering both real and synthetic leather, woven textiles, and reflective silver accents. These heavy materials look almost archaic when compared to the lightweight woven fabrics found on today’s trail running shoes but it’s all part of the archival look.

The mixture of textures on the shoe is exemplified in its newest colorway, releasing via Nike SNKRS on October 3, with various sand-colored hues used on each panel. Matching the beige color scheme, yellow logo accents emerge across the shoe.

Proof of how advanced the Air Terra Humara was when it first launched in 1997, the shoe has a four-tubed air unit similar to Nike’s newly unveiled, most advanced Air Max model, the Nike Air Max DN. In fact, it was archive Air Max models (such as the Air Terra Humara) that inspired the Air Max DN’s much-lauded sole unit.

This is the latest release for the model. Following a series of collaborations with Undefeated starting December 2023, new colorways of the hard-wearing outdoor sneaker have slowly been rolled out across the year through Nike SNKRS.

It’s clear that Nike’s Air Terra Humara is making a comeback for 2024.

Piggybacking on the success of other Nike Humara reruns (including Jacquemus’ take on the sneaker line), there are more rugged outdoor sneakers where these come from. Nike’s only dipping its toe into its vast outdoorsy archives.