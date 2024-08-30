Ten Years On, Nike’s Trail Shoes Keep Going the Distance

To mark a decade of serving off-road runners, Nike has unveiled two significant updates to its first trail shoe franchises, the Kiger 10 and ReactX Wildhorse 10.

Launched in 2014, the Wildhorse and the Kiger marked the start of Nike’s modern trail collection. Nike had already been making rugged runners for years (long before running on trails became Trail Running). The Nike Escape, designed in the 1980s by Mark Parker, was the brand’s first shoe specifically created for outdoor use and is now often referred to as its first "trail" shoe.

Over the last 10 years then, Nike has expanded its trail offering to meet growing demand. According to RunRepeat, trail running has increased 12 percent year-on-year since 2010 and ultra running (which isn’t strictly on a trail but more often than not, is) has skyrocketed by 345%.

Nike Trail now counts eight footwear models, split into three purpose-based categories—Rugged, Rapid, and Crossover—as well as well-rounded men's and fast-growing women's apparel collections.

Both anniversary models are a significant step forward from their predecessors. The Kiger 10, one of Nike’s most minimal and lightweight trail shoes, now features a Vibram Megagrip sole, a rock shield, and a sleek leno-weave upper for better drainage. The ReactX Wildhorse 10 packs a higher stack, a rock shield, and an updated toe protector, all while dropping 35 grams.

Nike's product team is giving us an exclusive first-hand look at the new models in Chamonix ahead of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB). "The Kiger has always been that more minimal, more lightweight model. You can feel more of the trail, you’re more connected to the ground. Juxtaposing that, the Wildhorse has always been a little bit more built up, a little more structured, a little more comfortable and durable overall," explains Brendan McAleese, Nike Trail's footwear product line manager.

When you’re running 50+ miles in the mountains, your gear cannot fail. The ground is craggy and unstable; the weather can change in minutes. Pro athlete Francesco Puppi, who just placed second in the 57-kilometer Orsières-Champex-Chamonix (OCC) race wearing the Zegama 2, another Nike Trail model, explains why it starts with footwear. “Your shoes have to have a good grip for your safety. You want to feel secure that wherever your foot lands, it’ll stay there and not slip. That gives you confidence going uphill, and when you’re running downhill, especially.​​”

Nike's Trail collection is underpinned by a key design ethos: "We call it our golden ratio of form and function,” says Patrick Montoya, Nike Trail’s apparel product line manager. “So never really sacrificing aesthetic for function or function for aesthetic is what's really important to us."

Serving those who are "trial curious" is a priority. "Trail is such an inclusive sport... We'll create products for our elite athletes, but we'll also create products for just that everyday consumer who's maybe looking to get outside a bit more."

Women are also a major focus. "In our global testing network, we actually have more female testers than male testers [...]," McAleese shares. "Women are more in tune with the fit and feel of products oftentimes. We found that if we actually focus on women throughout the testing process, it really just helps us make better overall product for everybody.”

Sarah Gardner, Nike Trail’s women’s apparel product line manager, points out the effort they’re making on the apparel front. "We're putting a lot of investment into rebuilding our line with all of the trail essential pieces that she could wear year-round. [...] We’re [also] putting alert whistles in all of our jackets to make sure women in particular feel comfortable being out there and that their apparel is supporting their safety." This is a thoughtful and necessary (albeit depressing) feature that shows the level of consideration in its designs.

Looking to the next decade, and where Trail sits within the broader Nike running portfolio, McAleese tells me, “Trail will always be a pillar of Nike running... It’s rapidly changing, as are the people who are out on the trails, the places where people are trail running, the races themselves... We’re also changing with it.”

Inspired? Well, Puppi's wise words to anyone thinking about swapping tarmac for trails: "Be curious, and don't be afraid to seek adventure."

The Kiger 10 and the ReactX Wildhorse will be available in April 2025.