WrestleMania 39? More Like "Red October" Mania

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

When you think of the WWE, what do you think of? The Rock, John Cena, Batista, the golden era of WWF, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Kane, The Hardy Boyz; the list goes on. Something unlikely to reach that list is hyped sneakers, and yet World Wrestling Entertainment continues to deliver.

Earlier in the year, it was Seth Rollins kicking up a storm in a pair of MSCHF's internet-breaking Astro Boy-inspired Big Red Boots which stole the show in the ring.

The ring's home to some pretty whacky costume choices, but cartoonish red boots was certainly a first.

Now, amid WrestleMania 39, the biggest event in the wrestling calendar, it looks like one hyped red sneaker has been switched out for another, as the infamous Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" makes several appearances.

For the sneakers' first appearance at the event, 49ers American footballer star George Kittle stepped into the ring, making his wrestling debut, beating The Miz.

Where the YEEZY sneaker chronicles are concerned, the Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" may well be the most iconic of all, perhaps even one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, with several shoutouts within Ye's discography, as well as chasing a pretty penny on the resale market.

If you're looking to make a splash on your WWE debut, it's not a bad choice.

Their second outing came from one of the sports' longstanding names, MVP, who has been a part of the franchise since 2006.

Stepping out in a blacked-out two-piece suit and a pair of statement kicks, the MVP looked like the business casual equivalent of The Throne back in 2011.

With another four days of WrestleMania 39 to go, it's anyone's guess which sneakers might crop up next.

