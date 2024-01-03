Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

At Last, Nike’s Alphafly 3 Is Here

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Much has been made of the Nike Alphafly 3 since Kelvin Kiptum broke the marathon world record in Chicago late last year.

The sneaker, which is a part of Nike’s formidable and already world record-breaking super shoe series, is the brand’s most technologically advanced silhouettes to date thanks to a proprietary combination of Air Zoom units, ZoomX foam, and a carbon fiber Flyplate.

Following months of release speculation in the wake of Eliud Kipchoge wearing the Alphafly 3 during his latest Berlin marathon victory, Nike finally confirmed a release date of January 4.

1 / 3
Nike

So, why is the Nike Alphafly 3 such a sought-after shoe?

During an interview with Highsnobiety late last year, Bret Schoolmeester, Nike Running’s senior product designer, described the shoe as “a real have your cake and eat it too moment” thanks to its wealth of performance-enhancing ingredients.

The Alphafly 3’s overall weight has been reduced by 15 percent compared to the Alphafly 2 and, thanks to a new outsole compound and a super light FlyKnit upper, the shoe is much more streamlined than its predecessor too.

When it comes to super shoes, there’s often concerns raised around the longevity of the products. However, unlike other silhouettes on the market (namely adidas’ $500 one-time use marathon sneaker), Nike’s Alphafly 3 is built for the long haul (250 miles and more, according to Schoolmeester.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Alphafly 3, which will officially retail for $275, debuts in Nike’s now-iconic “Prototype” colorway, a nod to Nike’s development process of testing with athletes.

The all-white silhouette features pops of color highlighting the dual Air Zoom units in the forefoot, an athlete wear-test number (20820-4) on the lateral midsole, and “V62” on the Atomknit upper signifying the number of upper iterations.

In short, Nike’s Alphafly 3 is the best of both worlds. It looks great, feels great, and, when it comes to super shoes, it doesn’t cost the world. Truth is, Schoolmeester was right: it really is a have your cake and eat it moment. Now give me a slice.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Leather Card Holder
Acne Studios
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
ProGrid Omni 9 Premium
Saucony
$195
We Recommend
  • waterproof shoes
    Wet Weather Is No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Tom Sachs x Nikecraft
    Here's Where to Cop All Colors of the Tom Sachs x Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • ASICS' GEL-NYC has been given a makeover for 2024.
    ASICS Is Slipping In the Tongue For 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack Jordan beige, white, and black sneakers seen on-feet
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordans Are Finally Dropping. Do Sneakerheads Care?
    • Sneakers
  • Stanley's Quencher cup in white on a white tablecloth
    The Crocs-ification of Reusable Water Bottles
    • Culture
  • Tom Ford Vanilla Sex perfume
    Vanilla Perfumes Aren't So "Vanilla" Anymore
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Thanks to the Samba, the Gazelle Is Shining
    • Sneakers
  • Dior x Otani Workshop Capsule 2024.
    Dior's New Collab Is Here to Make You Smile
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023