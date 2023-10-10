Nike's Record-Breaking Alphafly 3 Finally Has a Release Date

Brand: Nike

Model: Alphafly 3

Price: TBC

Release Date: January 2024

Buy: Nike

Editor’s Notes: After months of patiently waiting, Nike has finally delivered the goods by giving its highly-anticipated Alphafly 3 super shoe an official release date.

The carbon-plated runner, which is the latest evolution of Nike’s pioneering NEXT% sneaker series, will be dropping in January 2024 according to an Instagram post on October 10.

Although the impending Alphafly 3 looks fairly different from its predecessors, it hasn’t swayed too far off course. Its upper is once again crafted from Nike’s AtomKnit fabric, but sits atop a slightly chunkier but more streamlined midsole.

News of the Alphafly 3’s release comes just two days after Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum’s world record-breaking outing in Chicago that saw him obliterate the men’s marathon record while wearing the eye-catching runner.

On that same day, Sifan Hassan, who was also wearing the Alphafly 3, ran the second-fastest women’s marathon time in history and, in turn, broke the Chicago course record.

And as if that wasn't enough, only two weeks earlier Eliud Kipchoge (who at the time still held the record for the fastest men’s marathon) cruised to victory in Berlin while also wearing — yuip, you guessed it — the Alphafly 3.

In short, Nike’s Alphafly 3 is fast. Very fast in fact. But up until now everyone other than professional Nike athletes have been patiently waiting for any inkling of when they may eventually land.

No word has been released on the cost of Nike’s latest super shoe, although going by its previous price point of $285 for the Alphafly 2, we’d expect it to stay much the same.

Nevertheless, the end is nigh in the wait for the super shoe and with a January 2024 release date slated, Nike’s Alphafly 3 should also land just in time for some tasty spring PRs.