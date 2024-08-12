Nike's Shox Sneakers Are Shockingly Better Than Ever

Over two decades later, the enduring appeal of Nike's crazy Shox sneakers continues to captivate. It's not just the iconic pumped-up design that's impressive, but also the timeless colorways that remain as appealing as ever.

I'd like to turn your attention the Nike Shox R4 sneaker. You might recall this model from Martine Rose's highly sought-after collaboration in 2023. Under the London designer's influence, the cult-favorite Shox took on a distinctive square-toed mule hybrid look.

Martine Rose's collaboration was one of 2023's best sneaker moments, if not one of the decade's biggest shoe collaborations (I even copped a pair of the iconic Nike Shox Mules). With Nike's recent push for the general release of Shox sneakers, the brand further proves that the model is a coolest Swoosh shoe on block, with or without help.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since its return to the world, Nike's Shox R4 has seen some pretty excellent colorways, from timeless all-black to tonal "Racer Blue" like Nike's popular dad shoes. Nike's even channeled the shoe's aughts DNA with a Y2K-worthy white and silver metallic scheme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The most recent Nike Shox R4 takes things up a luxe notch, presenting the sneaker with premium suede uppers and a tastefully creamy paint job for Fall 2024.

Underfoot, Nike's Shox columns, painted in gold, are sandwiched between rich navy blue and red shades supplied by the plate. The Olympics may be over, but Nike ain't done going for the gold (and repping USA) with its underrated sneaker.

Even Nike's Shox TL, a more dynamic version complete with a full-length Shox sole, has been thriving through plentiful drops and collabs with Skepta and COMME des GARÇONS.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But then again, what did I expect? Nike's Shox sneakers are still shockingly good after all these years. Shocker.