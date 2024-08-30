Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Scarily Good Book 1 Sneaker Is Halloween-Ready

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With Halloween slowly creeping up, Nike's lineup of themed sneakers keeps growing. Next up, the sportswear giant adds a scary-good Book 1 shoe to the pack.

It's baby's first Halloween for the Nike Book 1, which debuted at the top of 2024. For its inaugural Halloween drop, Devin Booker's signature shoe slips into a stealthy costume featuring creepy detailing.

Specifically, crackled leather swallows the upper, resulting in a black, textured blanket that is actually pretty pleasing to the eyes.

Also, on Nike's Book 1, "Halloween," a stitched-up Swoosh lands on the sidewall, bringing the embroidered detail all the way back to the heel. You'll also find a similar sewing on the tongue in orange, joined by Book branding.

As other logos and features bring some orange pops to the cushy shoe, the Nike Book 1 finishes off with its traditional thick base, this time painted vintage white.

Finally, Nike reimagines the signature "Chapter One" pull tabs in a Tim Burton movie-style font. It's too bad the shoes won't be here in time for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere on September 6.

The Halloween-ready basketball shoes would be perfect for movie night drip — or even an on-brand addition to Jenna Ortega's stylish press run.

However, Nike's Book 1 "Halloween" shoes are expected to drop right at the end of spooky season. Sneakers leakers say the pairs will release on October 30.

Nike has also prepared a skeleton-ized Kobe 5 Protro and watchful Jordan 1 sneakers, both anticipated to drop in October. Throw in Book's new shoes and you have a serious Halloween collection on your hands (so far).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
