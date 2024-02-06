Devin Booker's First Signature Nike Shoe Is Worth the Wait

Check on your sneaker-loving friends today because Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 is finally here.

Since Book first teased the shoe in September 2023, we've heard a lot about the shooting guard's first signature Nike sneaker (and seen them quite a lot, too).

The road to the Nike Book 1's sneaker launch has been a long one. At one point, fans seemingly grew impatient with the consistent colorway reveals and no release date.

The Nike Book 1 even came across some drama, where Shaquille O'Neal attempted to recruit Book for Team Reebok after Book's comments on the launch (which were taken out of context).But that's all over now, and we've finally got a release date for the Nike Book 1 sneaker.

Fans can catch the Nike Book 1 sneaker in the "Mirage" colorway on February 17 on the Nike SNKRS app.

It looks like February 17 will be a great day for sneakerheads, as the long-awaited Reimagined Bred 4s are expected to drop on the date. It's also Michael Jordan's birthday!

What's next? Travis Scott's signature Jordan releasing on the same day too? Again, it'd be a monumental day for sneaker lovers everywhere.

The Nike Book 1 "Mirage" marks the first public release for the Book 1, following a super exclusive launch of the "Clay Orange" iteration in December 2023. Only 500 pairs of the citrus-y Book 1 sneakers were made, and Drake and DJ Khaled are among the sneaker's few owners.

I get the demand for Book's signature Nike sneaker, really. It's an extremely nice shoe, from the lifestyle-y look to its quietly stylish construction.

Of course, you'd want such a sneaker in rotation immediately. But at the same time, a sneaker this good is worth the wait.

With the idea of making a "future classic" in mind, the Phoenix Suns player looked to Nike icons like the Air Force 1, Blazer, Air Jordan 1 for inspiration (also his restored 1972 Chevy Blazer K5).

Looking again at the Book 1 sneaker, I even saw the points of inspiration, catching the Air Force 1 feels on the toe and Air Jordan 1-ness in the mid-panel.

The Nike Book 1's material makeup is also intriguing, boasting workwear canvas and twill, plus nice leather panels for the upper. It's like Book's own personal fashion tastes in shoe form.

The Book 1 sneaker also receives this cushy suede collar, while a Zoom Air unit and foam midsole make for what sounds like a super comfortable base.

"Chapter One" appears on the Nike Book 1's heels, reminding us of the first installment in the Nike Book shoe series. In other words, Book and Nike's Nike Book 1 is only the beginning.

The Nike Book 1 sneaker perfectly balances lifestyle and performance, catering to game lovers and even those who just like cool-looking sneakers. I'm the latter. Go sports.