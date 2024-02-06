Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Devin Booker's First Signature Nike Shoe Is Worth the Wait

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Check on your sneaker-loving friends today because Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 is finally here.

Since Book first teased the shoe in September 2023, we've heard a lot about the shooting guard's first signature Nike sneaker (and seen them quite a lot, too).

The road to the Nike Book 1's sneaker launch has been a long one. At one point, fans seemingly grew impatient with the consistent colorway reveals and no release date.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Book 1 even came across some drama, where Shaquille O'Neal attempted to recruit Book for Team Reebok after Book's comments on the launch (which were taken out of context).But that's all over now, and we've finally got a release date for the Nike Book 1 sneaker.

Fans can catch the Nike Book 1 sneaker in the "Mirage" colorway on February 17 on the Nike SNKRS app.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It looks like February 17 will be a great day for sneakerheads, as the long-awaited Reimagined Bred 4s are expected to drop on the date. It's also Michael Jordan's birthday!

What's next? Travis Scott's signature Jordan releasing on the same day too? Again, it'd be a monumental day for sneaker lovers everywhere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Book 1 "Mirage" marks the first public release for the Book 1, following a super exclusive launch of the "Clay Orange" iteration in December 2023. Only 500 pairs of the citrus-y Book 1 sneakers were made, and Drake and DJ Khaled are among the sneaker's few owners.

I get the demand for Book's signature Nike sneaker, really. It's an extremely nice shoe, from the lifestyle-y look to its quietly stylish construction.

Of course, you'd want such a sneaker in rotation immediately. But at the same time, a sneaker this good is worth the wait.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the idea of making a "future classic" in mind, the Phoenix Suns player looked to Nike icons like the Air Force 1, Blazer, Air Jordan 1 for inspiration (also his restored 1972 Chevy Blazer K5).

Looking again at the Book 1 sneaker, I even saw the points of inspiration, catching the Air Force 1 feels on the toe and Air Jordan 1-ness in the mid-panel.

The Nike Book 1's material makeup is also intriguing, boasting workwear canvas and twill, plus nice leather panels for the upper. It's like Book's own personal fashion tastes in shoe form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Book 1 sneaker also receives this cushy suede collar, while a Zoom Air unit and foam midsole make for what sounds like a super comfortable base.

"Chapter One" appears on the Nike Book 1's heels, reminding us of the first installment in the Nike Book shoe series. In other words, Book and Nike's Nike Book 1 is only the beginning.

The Nike Book 1 sneaker perfectly balances lifestyle and performance, catering to game lovers and even those who just like cool-looking sneakers. I'm the latter. Go sports.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Double-Faced Piqué Hoodie
Lacoste x Highsnobiety
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RXQ
New Balance
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Fuzzy Beanie
Séfr
$100
We Recommend
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • affordable sneakers
    12 Affordable Sneakers For Every Style
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Miley Cyrus wears a gold dress & tall hair at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Y2K's Days Are Numbered: the '70s Are Back
    • Style
  • Playboi Carti wears a black vest, mesh bodysuit, camo cargo shorts & boots
    Only Playboi Carti Could Pull Off Mesh Bodysuits & Cargo Shorts
    • Style
  • new balanc 1906r polka dot
    These New Balance 1906Rs Hit the Spot
    • Sneakers
  • Gerrit Jacob "Made In Heaven" FW24.
    Gerrit Jacob Defines Beautiful Chaos
    • Style
  • Sephora Kids
    Stop Shaming Sephora Kids
    • Beauty
  • water color painting of two jackets red and green
    The North Face: 50 Years of Innovation In Action
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024