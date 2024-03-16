Nike's Kobe Sneaker Gets Nostalgic & Spooky for 2024

You'd be forgiven for thinking the above picture is Nike's purple Air Force 1 Low "Halloween" sneaker. But it's actually the new Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneaker.

Vanessa Bryant's Instagram has become a favorite account for Nike Kobe fans, thanks to her consistent teases of Kobe sneakers, including forthcoming drops and exclusive PE pairs that won't see the light beyond NBA players' feet.

After bringing some Nike Kobe heat to Disneyland, Bryant returns to Instagram to reveal the pending Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-ray" sneaker.

In Bryant's teaser, Nike's Kobe 5 sneaker presents a purple-ish blue canvas decorated with a skeleton foot design similar to the Nike Halloween Forces' concept (except the AF1's design was on the side).

Based on what we can see, the Nike Kobe 5 sneaker also features a meshy tongue and an icy sole that eerily glows in the dark (also like the Halloween Forces).

Kobe fans also pointed out that the design is probably referencing Kobe and Nike's 2011 "Broken Not Beaten" campaign, which features an X-ray of Kobe's many hand injuries. At the same time, all five of Kobe's Lakers championship rings are accounted for, even with the fractures and dislocations. The two would later put the x-ray on popular Nike Kobe tees.

Bryant doesn't reveal much of the forthcoming Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-ray" sneaker, but the tease was just enough to get fans buzzing about the release.

The Nike Kobe 5 indeed carries spooky season-worthy features, but fans will likely catch the shoes sometime during the season of caroling and jingle belling. Yep, the pairs are currently penciled for a Holiday 2024 release at Nike.

Well, it looks like it'll be another holiday season of Nike Kobe sneakers. Call it a truly merry time of year for sneakerheads.