Even In Screaming "Safety Orange," Nike's "Dunk" Sneaker Is Classic

Nike's C1TY sneaker is a classically classy low-top shoe meant for versatile all-around wear. So, what do you get when you reimagine it in brilliantly loud "Safety Orange?"

An approachable statement shoe for the everyday, of course.

The Nike C1TY patiently debuted in 2024 as an easy sneaker with a no-nonsense build.

Sleek, streamlined upper with reflective detailing and a grippy outsole, perfect for wherever the day takes you.

No one would accuse the C1TY sneaker series of being too exciting but that wasn't exactly Nike's point, was it?

No, the C1TY is a smooth walker, a chill outfit accent that doesn't really disrupt as much as it glides into place wherever you may wish for it to land.

And Nike has priced this thing to move, to boot.

Given that it's available on Nike's website for not even $100, is it so farfetched to imagine trying out the "Safety Orange" C1TY shoe just for fun?

Especially with all the solid hardwearing iterations that Nike's already released, it's nice to have some fun with an otherwise no-frills shoe. It's not like there's a dearth of beige C1TY makeups, you know.

