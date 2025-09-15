The Mega-Stacked Nike Sneaker Made for the Streets

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike has made a mega sneaker for the streets.

The name is the Nike Comfort Ride EasyOn. It's a do-it-all kind of shoe designed with extremely chunky soles that resemble literal stacked pillows.

It's unknown what particular Nike tech keeps these super shoes pumped up. However, they look extremely comfortable.

We do know that the Comfort Ride Easyon sneaker features Duralon outsoles, which promise soft yet sturdy tread.

Another great thing about the Comfort Ride is that it's rated "E" for EasyOn, which basically means it's for all to enjoy.

The brand has released a variety of Easyon shoes, including Cortez sneakers with hook-and-loop straps and quietly luxe sneakers with collapsible heels, essentially models designed to be more inclusive and, well, easy to slip on.

That way, all Nike lovers can relish in the mattress-level comfort of the Comfort Ride sneaker.

The Comfort Ride Easyon, expected to drop on Nike's website this fall, is set to debut in a clean "Platinum Tint" colorway. More colorways are anticipated to release down the road.

Nike Vomero Plus, who? The Comfort Ride may have just snatched the crown as Nike's biggest shoe yet.

