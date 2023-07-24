Missed Out on CdG's Towering Cortez? Nike's Letting You Make Your Own

Nike By You program just added the platform Cortez to its customization roster, allowing fans to personalize the elevated iteration of the timeless Swoosh silhouette.

Similar to previous Nike By You concepts, the platform Cortez comes with a few design selections for fans to choose from, including various materials for the upper, a limited color palette, and the option of ribbon or classic laces, to name a few.

You can even add lace dubrae and texts on the heels. But you get the gist — Nike's putting you in the design chair to go crazy with its customizable options and cook up your own towering Cortez.

For some, Nike's Cortez Platform may bring back memories of COMME des GARÇONS' platform Cortez — and potentially the L you took on them (I feel seen).

Following a runway debut, the collaborative platform Cortez launched in 2018 and eventually sold out. The shoes dropped in four schemes: two with massive checkered soles, two with striped platform soles, and all either black/white or white/black (CdG's signature color palette).

Nowadays, CdG's shoes are scarce on post-resale platforms, and if they are available, they aren't going for cheap (I've seen a seller ask for $1,000 for a pair).

Nike's Cortez Platform By You isn't CdG (it's by you, duh!). Not to mention, the customs aren't even as tall as CdG's. But it may be the closest you'll get to the coveted pairs by the brand — unless CdG runs them back for the greater good of society. Wishful thinking here.

Plus, what's not to love about a platform Cortez?

Nike By You has a couple of solid silhouettes ready to be customized, including Air Max 95s, Dunks, and Forces. The Swoosh also has the OG ground-level Cortez available through its By You program, in case the grown-up pairs aren't your steez.

For those ready to whip up their own Nikes, it's all going down on Nike's website. But remember, designers: you must be signed up as Nike member to see your finished creations land on your doorstep.