NikeJeans, Is That You? NewJeans & Nike Dropped a Merch Collab

Words By Morgan Smith

NewJeans and Nike are finally making NikeJeans happen. Well, it's not precisely called NikeJeans, but they have collaborated on a capsule collection together.

Nike has enlisted the K-pop supergroup for a limited edition Nike By You collection of customizable products that are sure to have the bunnies hopping in packs to cop (ICYMI: NewJeans' fanbase is called Bunnies).

What's up for grabs in NewJeans' Nike By You capsule? The pair offers a t-shirt, hoodie, eco-friendly bag, and hat, ranging from $39 to $49. Fans can then personalize their pieces based on various collaborative graphics featuring Swoosh-related details and all things NewJeans, including — you guessed it — bunnies.

We've been seeing a lot of NewJeans and Nike together. In 2023, our previous cover stars graced a couple of Air Max campaigns, fueling speculations of forthcoming sneaker collaboration.

Then, there was that moment when NewJeans casually debuted Nike's CASETiFY phone sling. The cool accessory has yet to be confirmed as an official Nike x CASETiFY collab, but the NewJeans co-sign was enough to leave fans vibrating with excitement.

Not to mention, the NewJeans-ness of it all just made the bubbling trend surrounding the accessory even more intriguing.

Now it's merch time. For those wondering, the NewJeans x Nike By You collection is exclusively available at Nike's Orchard Road store in Singapore. If you're in Singapore, I'd move fast — the collection is only available until February 3.

Also, on February 3, NewJeans is expected to take the stage for a performance at Nike Orchard Road. Merch and a show? It's a great week to be a part of the NewJeans army.

