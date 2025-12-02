Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike Dunks with the dress shoe treatment? You know what, sure.

We're already in the midst of a dressy sneaker takeover. Why not add a formalized Dunk to the mix? Nike makes it so.

For the latest drop, the classic Nike sneaker features polished leather uppers and clean stitching, details familiar to traditional dress shoes.

Well, it's no wonder they're dubbed as the "Dress Shoe" Dunks.

Nike has dished out several formal-style sneakers lately, advancing the ongoing dress-ification of sneaker craze. Indeed, the brand has dished out brogue sneakers and even legit Air Max dress shoes.

After creating Dunks wearing their own wrinkled suit, Nike returns with another classy leather Dunk dressed to impress.

So, for the sneakerheads searching for a formal sneaker, look no further.

The Nike Dunk Low Premium comes in two colorways, including all-black and green (Army Olive). Both of which are now available at retailers like SVD, Footdistrict, and AFEW for $170.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
