Nike is Riding A$AP Rocky's Blanket Wave

Cozy season is just getting started, and Nike is getting in ahead of the curve, signaling the return of its seasonal faux fur Swoosh blankets.

When Nike first introduced its oversized Swoosh fleece jackets a couple of years ago, they were a near-instant sellout. Since then, it has made the jackets a seasonal staple, updating them with faux fur and new colorways. Thanks to the rapid popularity of the apparel piece, and the elite levels of coziness it offered, last year saw the sportswear giant dip its does into home goods.

This time last year, the oversized Swoosh got even bigger, moving from outerwear and on to blankets. Measuring four by six feet, the faux fur blankets are the ultimate cozy statement piece, easing the transition into the colder winter months.

Thanks to their huge size, the blankets can also be worn over the shoulders as a cape. Who says blankets are only for the home?

While the furry comforts were popular when they were first released, their popularity will likely have grown thanks to A$AP Rocky, who took to the 2021 Met Gala sporting an erl quilt before performing at this year's Rolling Loud festival in a Moncler x Rick Owens duvet.

It's not too late to jump on the wave – Nike's new season faux fur oversized Swoosh blankets are available to shop online.