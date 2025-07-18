Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Most Versatile Sneaker Gets Deliciously Denim-fied

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

If you’ve ever wondered how washed denim would look on sneakers, the Nike Field General “Denim Turquoise” is the answer.

This iteration of the Nike Field General swaps out its usual leather and suede construction for an upper wrapped entirely in a washed light blue denim. The denim details are contrasted with creamy sail accents on the Swoosh, laces, lining, and outsole.

It’s a clean, effortless look that creates the perfect summer-worthy pastel energy. 

Denim sneakers isn’t new, but it’s definitely seeing a spike lately. From the adidas Samba to the Jordan Flight Court, to the Nike Air Max 95, to Converse's Chuck Taylors, sneaker brands know that denim is timeless. And that it looks good on sneakers. 

Nike
The Nike Field General has always been a sleeper yet versatile staple for Nike, but this denim version adds just enough statement factor to an otherwise understated silhouette.

The Nike Field General “Denim Turquoise” is available now on Nike's website for $115, and like any good denim piece, they’ll only look better the more you wear them.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
