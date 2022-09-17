Nike's World Cup Kits Are Actually Pretty Nice

It only seems like yesterday that the entirety of England was bellowing Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions on repeat, as the country – not only buoyed by good football but also the fact pubs were open post-COVID – entered a month of chaos which, ultimately, ended in football staying away from home (for now).

Anyway, unbelievably, it’s almost tournament time again, as a historic and controversial winter World Cup is set to commence in Qatar on November 20, with the host nation facing Ecuador in the opening game.

Now, just over two months out, Nike Football has revealed the majority of its roster of kits which, for the first time, sees more than 75% of the entire collection made with 100% recycled polyester.

Alongside tournament favorites like Brazil, France, Portugal, and Netherlands, Nike has also unveiled strips for Qatar, Poland, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, amongst others.

Standouts include Portugal’s away kit, Brazil’s flag-inspired home jersey, and, of course, the French, whose kits are inspired by a fusion of the country’s heritage and future, whatever that means.

The USA collection is also an interesting one, taking notes from the its diverse and storied sport legacy. Both the home and away jerseys boast an enlarged center crest akin to basketball styles, with the unique shoulder and sleeve cut-and-sew construction and pattern of a hockey jersey.

Despite not being officially revealed until September 21, images of England’s home and away kits have also begun surfacing online, and it looks to be business as usual, with white and red dominating the jerseys respectively.

The World Cup is just 65 days away at the time of writing. Maybe it’s time you start asking yourself that age old question again: will football come home this time? Probably not, but it’ll be fun anyway.