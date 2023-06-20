Nike & Fortnite Take to the Sky With Airphoria

The world of Nike knows no bounds. From its home in Oregon to international sports stadiums, local gyms, coffee shops, and runways, it's everywhere; but that's not to say the Swoosh is limited to reality, either. Where the physical dissolves into the digital, within Fortnite, Nike's building its own reality. Welcome, to Airphoria.

In gaming, few games or video game publishers can boast the real-world crossover that Fortnite has achieved in the past few years. More than just building the type of officially licensed merchandize you'd typically find reigning from video games, Fortnite has gone above and beyond to nestle into the world of fashion wholeheartedly.

Spearheaded by the likes of Balenciaga and Timberland, it's become a real player in the industry, standing at the forefront of a revolution that welcomed Gucci x Xbox, League of Legends x Louis Vuitton, and Burberry x Minecraft.

Now, it's the turn of Nike to pour itself into the digital world with a helping hand from Fortnite's ever-changing islands.

Dubbed Airphoria, Nike's multi-dimensional island has been crafted with five of its iconic Air Max silhouettes in mind. The Air Max 1 OG, Air Max 97, Air Max TW, Air Max Scorpion, and Air Max Pulse each hover above the fictional city, allowing it to exist in an "Air State."

To complement the Airphoria launch, Fortnite players can purchase the Outfits showcased by the two main Airphoria characters, Airie and Maxxed Out Max, in the Fortnite Item Shop.

As well as the digital elements of the collaboration, you'll find an Airphoria-inspired collection online at Nike.

There's no time like the present – everything Nike x Fortnite, including access to the Airphoria island is available now until June 27. Access it via Fortnite Discover or island code 2118-5342-7190.