Nike's Classic Soccer Sneaker Gets a Another Life as a Stylish "Skate Shoe"

Earlier this year, Nike confirmed several renowned classics would soon return, some redesigned with a more everyday sneaker charm. Amongst the lineup, Nike revealed its Gato model as one of the many comebacks.

In Nike's SNKRS Showcase, the Nike Gato, originally a futsal sneaker, largely resembled modern skate shoes in its new era.

Funny enough, Nike SB previously retooled the Gatos into board-ready steppers and even dished out a sought-after collaboration with streetwear god Supreme.

Nike's newest Gato even features some similarities to Nike SB's versions. The shoe again boasts its neat layered uppers, where ventilated mesh welcomes a breeze through textured overlays.

The Nike Gato rounds off with the classic gum soles on the bottom, packing in some comfy cushioning as evident with, well, the "Cushion" stamp on the heel.

Honestly, all that's missing is the Nike SB branding — except it's just Nike and its Swoosh.

For the 2024 revival, Nike has restored the Gato model in fashion-forward materials and colors, including luxe-level green suede and buttery black leather. Nike's Gato has also appeared in a creamy off-white colorway and velvety grey iteration.

The Gato isn't the first sneaker in Nike's collection to step onto the skater-boy side. Actually, that seems to be Nike's thing nowadays. Just this year, Nike debuted a Jordan 4 RM and All Court sneaker, whose chunky shapes immediately took fans back to the 90s' similarly beefy skate shoes.

In the latest Gato news, official images of Nike's Gato have begun to circulate on the internet, suggesting that the sneaker's release is on the horizon. If so, it's way ahead of schedule for its rumored Holiday 2024 drop.

In that case, for those interested in copping, make room for another fashionably skate-ish Nike shoe.