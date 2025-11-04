Nike’s Triple-Black GORE-TEX Dunk Makes Bad Weather Look Good

From courts to curbs, Nike’s Dunk has seen it all. Now, the shoe takes on the rain too. Nike’s GORE-TEX Dunk shoe adds weatherproof muscle to one of its most recognizable sneakers.

The “Triple Black” Dunk Low GTX covers every inch of the sneaker in sealed leather and lines the inside with GORE-TEX, keeping feet dry through rain, slush, or whatever the season throws at it.

Even the perforations at the toe box are closed.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the weather is getting less predictable. White sneakers start to feel like a risk once puddles appear.

Black remains the reliable choice, requiring less maintenance, but until now, not much protection. The Dunk Low GTX shifts that equation.

Available now on Nike’s website for $150, the “Triple Black” Dunk continues a steady run of GORE-TEX makeovers across the sportswear brand’s most familiar footwear. Nike and GORE-TEX go back decades, with the fabric weatherproofing everything from ACG hikers to Jordan 1s.

But more recently, GORE-TEX Dunks have arrived in “Light Crimson” leather and an orange-and-wheat colorway built for fall, both proving that waterproof utility can still look sharp.

The latest sneaker mirrors its predecessors with smooth leather panels, subtle branding, and a solid build that keeps the silhouette true to form.

As the Dunk turns 40, the “Triple Black” GORE-TEX feels like a logical next step for a sneaker that has done it all. Born on the court in 1985, it went on to shape skate culture through Nike SB and earned cultural co-signs from Supreme, Stüssy, Virgil Abloh, and Travis Scott.

It has since become a wardrobe staple, much like the Air Force 1 or Nike’s family of Air Jordans. Making the Dunk waterproof just makes sense for a sneaker still capable of anything.

