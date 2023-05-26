Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Looks Like Travis Scott's Dunks Are Dropping Again

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Took an L on Travis Scott's Dunks in 2020? Your second chance to cop — at retail, by the way — might be near.

Travis Scott's Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration — which still fetches thousands on the resale market — is rumored to return this year. Specifically, sources claim fans will see the paisley pairs restock as early as September 2023.

Again, until an official confirmation from Nike and Scott, Scott's Dunk restock is simply hearsay (for now).

The collaborative Dunks, which retailed for $150, arrived right amid the then-simmering Dunk revival in 2020, selling out instantly during a Heron Preston-exclusive release.

The same quick sellout energy naturally followed when the shoes landed at select stockists (the shoes didn't release at all through Nike's SNKRS app). Did I mention Scott's Dunks were caught in the middle of a crime, too?

Now, it looks like the coveted pairs are set to drop again. News of Scott's rumored Dunk return arrives just days following the musician's 2023 Cannes appearance, where he debuted a seemingly new signature shoe.

Per our style writer Sam Cole, the pairs didn't resemble any Nike or Jordan silhouettes seen before.

There's also been whispers of a brand-new Travis Scott x Nike SB collaboration (unrelated to the restock), which a few folks suspect is what he wore to Cannes.

Fresh off casually showing off Friends & Family AJ1 Lows for the Utopia rollout, the musician is also believed to have a Mac Attack collaboration en route with the John McEnroe (the Mac Attack was the tennis player's signature shoe).

Whew.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Count on New 'Euphoria' & 'The Last of Us' Any Time Soon

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rejoice! Looks Like Twitter's Getting a Download Option for Videos

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tom Cruise, Please Leave Shakira Alone

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZYs Are Bigger Than Ye

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This Is Officially Blue Ivy's "Renaissance" Tour Now

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looking for Attention: Step Into the World of NewJeans

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023