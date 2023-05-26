Looks Like Travis Scott's Dunks Are Dropping Again

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Took an L on Travis Scott's Dunks in 2020? Your second chance to cop — at retail, by the way — might be near.

Travis Scott's Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration — which still fetches thousands on the resale market — is rumored to return this year. Specifically, sources claim fans will see the paisley pairs restock as early as September 2023.

Again, until an official confirmation from Nike and Scott, Scott's Dunk restock is simply hearsay (for now).

The collaborative Dunks, which retailed for $150, arrived right amid the then-simmering Dunk revival in 2020, selling out instantly during a Heron Preston-exclusive release.

The same quick sellout energy naturally followed when the shoes landed at select stockists (the shoes didn't release at all through Nike's SNKRS app). Did I mention Scott's Dunks were caught in the middle of a crime, too?

Now, it looks like the coveted pairs are set to drop again. News of Scott's rumored Dunk return arrives just days following the musician's 2023 Cannes appearance, where he debuted a seemingly new signature shoe.

Per our style writer Sam Cole, the pairs didn't resemble any Nike or Jordan silhouettes seen before.

There's also been whispers of a brand-new Travis Scott x Nike SB collaboration (unrelated to the restock), which a few folks suspect is what he wore to Cannes.

Fresh off casually showing off Friends & Family AJ1 Lows for the Utopia rollout, the musician is also believed to have a Mac Attack collaboration en route with the John McEnroe (the Mac Attack was the tennis player's signature shoe).

Whew.