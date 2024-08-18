Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Beautiful Breakdancing Sneakers Just Got Better

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

University of Michigan fans may have lost Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, but the newest Nike Jam sneaker's colorway gives the Wolverines something to look forward to.

The Jam sneaker joined the Nike family this summer as the brand's first sneaker designed for breakdancing. Six years in the making, the Nike breaking shoes were designed with feedback from dancers in mind — style, too.

The stylish Nike Jam sneakers first appeared at Nike's pre-Olympics fashion show in Paris before making their long-awaited debut at the 2024 Summer Games.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new sport caught nearly everyone's attention, resulting in viral moments like Australia's, erm, unconventional routine.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Even after the Olympics, Nike's Jam is still moving and grooving. This time, it's taking its talents to Michigan.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The latest Nike Jam features a combination of Midnight Navy, University Gold, and White, nodding to the iconic colors associated with the U of M. Whether walking across the Diag as a student or to the grocery store as a proud alum, the new colorway is sure to be noticed by Wolverines everywhere (b-boys especially).

The Nike Jam "Michigan" sneakers aren't scheduled to drop until the Holiday 2024 season, so you'll have to wait a little while to get your hands on them. But if we're lucky, they'll hit shelves in time for the big Ohio State rivalry game after Thanksgiving.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Breakdancing will not be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to reports. But Nike is keeping the spirit alive with more good-looking Nike Jam sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Who knows? Maybe the NCAA will get a taste of the shoe and add college breakdancing to the roster soon.

Shop Nike Jam

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
CrocsClassic Boot Black
$65.00
Available in:
37/3838/3941/4242/4343/4445/4646/47
Multiple colors
Stone IslandPullover Hoodie Walnut
$435.00
Available in:
ML
SalomonACS Pouch 2 Iron
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Incredible Breakdancing Shoe Breaks Into the Sneaker Game
    • Sneakers
  • Futura's Nike Breakdancing Sneaker Breaks Ground, Literally
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Beloved Court Shoe Just Got a Incredibly Stylish Upgrade
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Debut Breakdancing Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Shoe in a While
    • Sneakers
  • Lil Yachty's Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Just Got Better (Shiny Too)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • A Ma Maniére & Nike Went Beast Mode While You Were Sleeping
    • Sneakers
  • When Did Celebrities' Chefs Become Celebrity Chefs?
    • Culture
  • Nike's Beautiful Breakdancing Sneakers Just Got Better
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's Easy Vintage Sneakers Got a Beautiful (& Youthful) Update
    • Sneakers
  • NIGO Stitched 40 Years of Marc Jacobs History Into a Single (Super) Sweater
    • Style
  • Kiko Kostadinov's Fluffy Levi's Denim Makes a Grande Entrance
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now