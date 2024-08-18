Nike's Beautiful Breakdancing Sneakers Just Got Better

University of Michigan fans may have lost Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, but the newest Nike Jam sneaker's colorway gives the Wolverines something to look forward to.

The Jam sneaker joined the Nike family this summer as the brand's first sneaker designed for breakdancing. Six years in the making, the Nike breaking shoes were designed with feedback from dancers in mind — style, too.

The stylish Nike Jam sneakers first appeared at Nike's pre-Olympics fashion show in Paris before making their long-awaited debut at the 2024 Summer Games.

The new sport caught nearly everyone's attention, resulting in viral moments like Australia's, erm, unconventional routine.

Even after the Olympics, Nike's Jam is still moving and grooving. This time, it's taking its talents to Michigan.

The latest Nike Jam features a combination of Midnight Navy, University Gold, and White, nodding to the iconic colors associated with the U of M. Whether walking across the Diag as a student or to the grocery store as a proud alum, the new colorway is sure to be noticed by Wolverines everywhere (b-boys especially).

The Nike Jam "Michigan" sneakers aren't scheduled to drop until the Holiday 2024 season, so you'll have to wait a little while to get your hands on them. But if we're lucky, they'll hit shelves in time for the big Ohio State rivalry game after Thanksgiving.

Breakdancing will not be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to reports. But Nike is keeping the spirit alive with more good-looking Nike Jam sneakers.

Who knows? Maybe the NCAA will get a taste of the shoe and add college breakdancing to the roster soon.