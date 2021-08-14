Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Missed Out? Get the Jordan 1 High Pollen Here

Written by Alek Rose in SelectsThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

There are no points for guessing why the Jordan 1 High has dominated the last two years of sneaker releases. Nike is piling resources and time into the silhouette, positioning it as an all-time classic with timeless potential. On the heels of Travis Scott’s latest smash-hit Jordan 1 comes the Jordan 1 High Pollen which released on August 14, but if you missed out you can bag a pair at StockX.

Any long-time Swoosh fans will probably feel like they’ve pined over this design before. In a way, you have. The Nike Air Jordan 1 High Pollen bears a striking resemblance to the highly sought-after 1999 Wu-Tang Nike Dunk with its two-tone color blocking.

Black tumbled leather sets the foundation for Pollen Yellow leather overlays in a simple yet striking style. The black and yellow palette holds weight in the Nike world, placing the Jordan 1 High Pollen in the conversation for future classics. Adding to that case is the fact that the design comes with special packaging. The Swoosh-adorned shoe box comes in a matching bumblebee colorway which is sure to excite collectors.

How much does the Jordan 1 High Pollen cost?

While the Pollen retails for $170, you might be hard-pushed to secure a pair at that price. StockX market data shows a 12-month trade range of $223-$700 but an average sale price of $301. As far as this year’s Jordan 1 releases have gone, a price premium of 47% feels fairly kind, so this might be a pair to keep on ice for a few years. Be sure to cop your certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

Release Date: August 14, 2021 Price: $170 Brand: Nike Model: Jordan 1 High

Shop the Jordan 1 High Pollen at StockX below.

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeAir Jordan 1 High Pollen
$330
Buy at StockX
