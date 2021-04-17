You Can Still Bag A Pair of Jordan 1 Retro High OG Hyper Royal Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

As the world of luxury leans towards futuristic, streamlined silhouettes, streetwear’s tastes seem to turn more towards vintage styles. One of the strongest arguments of late for a return to cracked leather and faded palettes comes in the form of the Nike Jordan 1 Retro High OG Hyper Royal. Backed as one of the best Jordan 1 releases of the year, the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Hyper Royal officially drops on April 17 but you can secure your pair early at StockX already.

If you follow any sneaker accounts or burgeoning mood boards like hidden.ny on Instagram, you’ll likely have seen an uptick in images of beaten, cracked, Jordan 1 Highs in recent months. The craze for thrashed, vintage-style uppers can partly be chalked down to the difficulty in attaining them. Either you wear your 1s for years or you cop a pricey vintage pair, right? Not anymore. Nike’s recent Jordan 1 Retro High OG Hyper Royal skips the middleman.

White leather forms the backdrop for the upper, laying the stage for the star of the show: the distressed Hyper Royal suede overlays that typify this design. These faded highlights lend the shoe a vintage flavor we rarely see from Nike, but one that we sincerely hope to see more of. Smoke grey Durabuck hits to the Swoosh and collar match the outsole while a white Wings logo details the ankle support.

StockX market data reveals a staggering 52-week high selling point of $1,743 and an average of $539. The Jordan 1 Retro High OG Hyper Royal looks set to be one of the year’s most memorable releases so if you don’t fancy your chances in the raffles, bag a certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

