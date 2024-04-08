Nike's Chonky Shoe Is Part Sandal, Part Jordan Sneaker

It's safe to say Nike is more ready for the summer season, judging by its nearly stacked lineup of sandals. The latest to join the bunch, you may ask? Nike slips the Jordan Deja sandal in the mix of Swoosh summer shoes.

The Jordan Brand's Deja sandal is shaped like a classic dad sandal: thick straps, a chunky sole, and pure dad-on-the-grill energy. But the summer-worthy Jordan shoe elevates the concept with fine touches.

For starters, Jordan's Deja sandal features smooth leather uppers and gilded Jordan branding. What's more, the Nike sandal comes in some pretty stylish colors, including medium brown, black, and pink (FYI, these Deja sandal colorways are now available at Nike and select retailers).

The Jordan Deja sandal is honestly a "snandal" because it's honestly part sandal and part sneaker. The Jordan shoe's bulky and bulbous base even may look familiar to Jordan fans, especially Air Jordan 13 lovers.

That's right. The Jordan Deja sandal borrows its stocky sole from the Jordan 13 sneaker, known for its luxury-level quilted upper and panther-paw-inspired sole.

Admittedly, I would've loved the Jordan Deja sandal more with padded straps and maybe even the "panther eye" detail like the Air Jordan 13. However, the Jordan icon's sole is a nice touch.

Long gone are the days of the simple (albeit classic) Nike slide. Nike continues to go hard with its non-sneakers, from dishing out Jordan foam (no runner) clogs to expanding its trendy Calm series. Even before the days of Nike's elderly foam sandals, the label couldn't stop turning its most iconic sneakers into poolside-ready slides last year.

Judging by the new Jordan Deja sandal, Nike isn't slowing down with its new slip-on shoes and sandal efforts. In other words, strap into your snandals for the ride.