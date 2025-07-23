Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Retro Knitted Running Shoe Is Elderly Dapper

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Knits: They're not just for your sweaters. Nike's LD-1000 sneaker is the epitome of a vintage runner. Add a knitted upper, and an already elderly sneaker gets elevated to extra-elegant heights.

In "Soft Pearl/Black/Fauna Brown," the knitted Nike LD-1000 sneaker features a crochet-style upper and a white-stitched brown leather Swoosh, adding to the fatigued vintage charm of the sneaker. Things stay retro at the bottom with a traction-focused waffle outsole, a look that's synonymous with vintage Nike runners.

shop nike LD-1000 here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First released in 1977, Nike's LD-1000 sneaker was originally designed for long-distance runners, and the Swoosh reintroduced the delightfully dated sneaker as a fashion play in 2024. The OG LD-1000 sneaker was composed of a mostly mesh upper with suede accents throughout.

But the crochet-like knit upper worn by the new LD-1000 sneaker gives the updated sneaker a more mature vibe. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Present day, the archival sneaker, available on the Nike website for $170, currently occupies a whole new lane within the sneaker universe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

That is to say by now, it's currently less known for its on-track pursuits and more so for its vintage fashion prestige. Shout out Stüssy

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Such stylistic reinventions are the story for many revived Nike silhouettes, like the similarly waffled-up Bode Astro Grabber sneaker and the strap-happy Air Trainer Huarache.

And as much as new Nike silhouettes excite the masses, there is just something wholly unbeatable about the Swoosh reaching back into its archive.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$93.00
$155.00
Available in:
3637.538.5394142.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$66.00
$110.00
Available in:
35.53636.5394040.541
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$111.00
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
  • A'Ja Wilson’s First Nike Is A’One Hell of a Shoe
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • NIGO's Next Nike Sneaker Is a Different Kind of Animal
  • The Next Great Doubled-up sacai Nike Shoe Is a Wild Crossover Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Retro Knitted Running Shoe Is Elderly Dapper
  • Why Is Nike's Stylish Football Sneaker Making Me Thirsty?
  • This Is How Louis Vuitton Hand-Shapes Pharrell’s Sneakers
  • Nike’s Leaf Camo AF1 Sheds Its Upper for Fall
  • A Bulky adidas Dad Shoe With Marathon-Worthy Tech
  • Y-3's "Handpainted" Take on an All-Powerful Sneaker Is a Brushstroke of Genius
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now