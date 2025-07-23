Nike's Retro Knitted Running Shoe Is Elderly Dapper

Knits: They're not just for your sweaters. Nike's LD-1000 sneaker is the epitome of a vintage runner. Add a knitted upper, and an already elderly sneaker gets elevated to extra-elegant heights.

In "Soft Pearl/Black/Fauna Brown," the knitted Nike LD-1000 sneaker features a crochet-style upper and a white-stitched brown leather Swoosh, adding to the fatigued vintage charm of the sneaker. Things stay retro at the bottom with a traction-focused waffle outsole, a look that's synonymous with vintage Nike runners.

First released in 1977, Nike's LD-1000 sneaker was originally designed for long-distance runners, and the Swoosh reintroduced the delightfully dated sneaker as a fashion play in 2024. The OG LD-1000 sneaker was composed of a mostly mesh upper with suede accents throughout.

But the crochet-like knit upper worn by the new LD-1000 sneaker gives the updated sneaker a more mature vibe.

Present day, the archival sneaker, available on the Nike website for $170, currently occupies a whole new lane within the sneaker universe.

That is to say by now, it's currently less known for its on-track pursuits and more so for its vintage fashion prestige. Shout out Stüssy.

Such stylistic reinventions are the story for many revived Nike silhouettes, like the similarly waffled-up Bode Astro Grabber sneaker and the strap-happy Air Trainer Huarache.

And as much as new Nike silhouettes excite the masses, there is just something wholly unbeatable about the Swoosh reaching back into its archive.

