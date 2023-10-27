Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jacquemus' New Nike Collab Is Juicy

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 2
Jacquemus

Jacquemus and Nike are dropping orange sneakers in October 2023 and yet the collab has nothing to do with pumpkins. Sad. No love for Halloween? Instead, Jacquemus and Nike's orange shoes are inspired by... oranges.

It's pretty appropriate that Jacquemus's latest Nike JF1 shoe colorway would be an ode to the warmer months, though, far-removed from the brisk weather commonly associated with fall.

Summer citrus in nippy autumn? Only Jacquemus, whose oeuvre typically fits the beach better than the orchard or whatever setting suits autumn.

Jacquemus and Nike's ingenius JF1 sneaker, first revealed back in June 2023, is a clever hybrid of two distinct Nike silhouettes: the all-purpose Air Force 1 and comparatively obscure ACG Terra.

The end result feels like a proper collaboration, the antithesis of so many lazy "collabs" that simply slap a colorway on an existing shoe. The JF1 is so much better. It also looks all the world like a shoe from the vastly underrated Nike Considered footwear line, a series of sneakers inspired by eco-conscious craft with a name that coincides with Jacquemus' own thoughtful creative output.

Perhaps due to their odd appearance, the Nike JF1 sneaker wasn't quite the hot ticket that Jacquemus Humara was when that shoe dropped in 2022 but now's a great time to correct the record.

Like Jacquemus' Air Humara, the Nike JF1 looks better in an alternate colorway. The shoe's original white and black iterations were fine and all, but it looks wayyyy cooler in orange, which gives the shoe's low-profile a bit more bite, pleasantly contrasting against the white laces that weave through the sneaker's sole.

The orange Nike JF1 dropped on October 26 on Jacquemus' website for $170. To sweeten the deal (pun intended), Jacquemus is also offering some tasty orange-themed Nike merch, including long-sleeved T-shits and socks.

In fact, the Jacquemus x Nike merch is so good that it almost outsold the shoes. Justice for the JF1! Juice for the JF1, too.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Glenclyffe Low
The North Face
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Check Car Coat
Patta
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Mossa Beanie
Stockholm Surfboard Club
$100
We Recommend
  • Tom Sachs x Nikecraft
    Here's Where to Cop All Colors of the Tom Sachs x Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jae Tips Cooked up Another Colorful Saucony Shoe — Or Three (Possibly)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Travis Scott’s Nike Mac Attack Collab Is En Route
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike snkrs showcase 2024 releases
    Nike's 2024 Sneaker Line-Up Is Feast of Classics
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023