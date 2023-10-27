Jacquemus' New Nike Collab Is Juicy

Jacquemus and Nike are dropping orange sneakers in October 2023 and yet the collab has nothing to do with pumpkins. Sad. No love for Halloween? Instead, Jacquemus and Nike's orange shoes are inspired by... oranges.

It's pretty appropriate that Jacquemus's latest Nike JF1 shoe colorway would be an ode to the warmer months, though, far-removed from the brisk weather commonly associated with fall.

Summer citrus in nippy autumn? Only Jacquemus, whose oeuvre typically fits the beach better than the orchard or whatever setting suits autumn.

Jacquemus and Nike's ingenius JF1 sneaker, first revealed back in June 2023, is a clever hybrid of two distinct Nike silhouettes: the all-purpose Air Force 1 and comparatively obscure ACG Terra.

The end result feels like a proper collaboration, the antithesis of so many lazy "collabs" that simply slap a colorway on an existing shoe. The JF1 is so much better. It also looks all the world like a shoe from the vastly underrated Nike Considered footwear line, a series of sneakers inspired by eco-conscious craft with a name that coincides with Jacquemus' own thoughtful creative output.

Perhaps due to their odd appearance, the Nike JF1 sneaker wasn't quite the hot ticket that Jacquemus Humara was when that shoe dropped in 2022 but now's a great time to correct the record.

Like Jacquemus' Air Humara, the Nike JF1 looks better in an alternate colorway. The shoe's original white and black iterations were fine and all, but it looks wayyyy cooler in orange, which gives the shoe's low-profile a bit more bite, pleasantly contrasting against the white laces that weave through the sneaker's sole.

The orange Nike JF1 dropped on October 26 on Jacquemus' website for $170. To sweeten the deal (pun intended), Jacquemus is also offering some tasty orange-themed Nike merch, including long-sleeved T-shits and socks.

In fact, the Jacquemus x Nike merch is so good that it almost outsold the shoes. Justice for the JF1! Juice for the JF1, too.