Nike's Stylishly Rugged Trail Shoe Has No Business Looking This Good

It's Nike gorpcore world, and we're just living it. The Swoosh brand is still helping advance the outdoor shoe takeover, delivering everything from all-new rugged models to bringing back its outdoor classics.

The Nike Air Terra Humara relaunched earlier this year as part of these efforts and, admittedly, looks even better than it did over 20 years ago.

Designed by Peter Fogg, the Air Terra Humara debuted in 1997 as a sequel to the iconic Air Humura and returned in 2024 through a flawless UNDEFEATED collab. The Air Humara also recently returned to the streets and got spun into a luxury sneaker by beloved label Jacquemus.

The chunky trail runner, that is the Air Humara, is cool and all. But the Nike Air Terra Humara is a bit more interesting, boasting a seriously stylish yet outdoorsy setup. The shoe's uppers, in particular, feature wavy textured layers, resulting in a visually appealing design that's also quite sturdy for outdoor use.

The Air Terra Humara also comes with a lugged sole. The detail is undoubtedly on-trend for the ongoing trail sneaker craze, but it also promises an immaculate grip for blazing the trails (or the sidewalks of a big city).

Thankfully, Nike preserved the stunning design of the OG Air Terra Humara for its return, joined by equally beautiful colorways — the latest being a "Neutral Olive Sequoia," a delicious khaki green-shaded sneaker.

It's unclear when the green Air Terra Humaras will release. But with the official images already making their way around the internet, something tells me sooner rather than later.