Nike Literally Fleshed Out Its Most Elite Running Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's elite Pegasus Premium sneaker has entered mushroom territory.

Adding to its fashionable colorways, the Nike running shoe appears in a "Mushroom" scheme, featuring off-white, silver, and nude-ish shades.

It's not necessarily a trip like those "Mushroom Kingdom" Vomero dad shoes. The Pegasus Premium sneakers instead borrow the fungus's beautiful fleshy color, similar to the "Mushroom" Jordan 4s from a few years ago.

And the results don't disappoint. The "Mushroom" versions land as one of the model's calmest and cleanest colorways yet.

And the Pegasus Premium hasn't missed in the designs department yet. The Nike sneaker has appeared in several nice options, including "Jade Horizon" and "Sail," colorways so good they're worth flexing beyond daily runs.

There's no official release date just yet for the "Mushroom" pairs. But with official imagery in view, it's safe to assume these Pegasus Premium sneakers will drop soon on Nike's website.

